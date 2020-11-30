Michael Penix Jr. expected to miss rest of season with leg injury

Indiana is hoping for another win over a ranked opponent when they take on Wisconsin on Saturday, but the Hoosiers will be without their starting quarterback in that game.

Michael Penix Jr. left in the third quarter of last weekend’s win over Maryland after he suffered a lower leg injury. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reported on Monday that the injury is expected to keep Penix out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

The exact injury has not yet been revealed. Penix went down after he was shoved out of bounds on a scramble, though there wasn’t much contact on the play. You can see the video below:

Man, Michael Penix was in some serious pain after that injury. IU at Wisconsin next week so they need him bad…pic.twitter.com/cwk5OjfJlB — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 28, 2020

Penix was clearly in pain, which is never a good sign with a non-contact injury.

The No. 10-ranked Hoosiers have played stout defense this season, so they shouldn’t be written off without Penix. Still, losing a starting quarterback is always difficult to overcome. Penix has shown improvement as a passer this season and has 14 touchdown passes compared to just four interceptions. He’ll certainly be missed.