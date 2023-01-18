Michigan coach Matt Weiss on leave over alleged computer access crime

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was placed on leave by the school as university police investigate an alleged crime he committed.

The University of Michigan’s police said in a statement Tuesday that they are investigating a report of computer access crimes “that occurred at Schembechler Hall during December 21-23, 2022.”

The school’s police department said there is an active investigation.

Weiss was taken off the road by the school and has not been in the team facility.

“I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators. I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment,” Weiss said in a statement to ESPN.

No details surrounding the nature of the crime have been reported.

Multiple outlets reported that Weiss’ home was searched on January 10. Neighbors said that several unmarked cars showed up at Weiss’ home in Ann Arbor in what appeared to be a police presence.

Weiss’ alleged crimes come at a time when Michigan has had some issues following their second straight College Football Playoff appearance.

The school received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA over violations the football program committed. Jim Harbaugh is accused of misleading NCAA investigators.

Weiss, 39, just completed his second season with Michigan. He came to the school in 2021 as their quarterbacks coach and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator.