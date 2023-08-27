Another Michigan coach has been suspended

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will begin the 2023 season by serving a suspension, and at least one member of his staff is joining him.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore has been suspended for Michigan’s season-opener against East Carolina, according to Josh Henschke of Maize & Blue Review.

Like Harbaugh’s three-game suspension, the disciplinary action for Moore was self-imposed by Michigan. Moore will be permitted to coach during practice in the week leading up to the East Carolina game, but he will not be on the sidelines on Saturday.

Michigan announced earlier this week that Harbaugh has been suspended for three games. The coach has been facing NCAA discipline for allegedly lying to investigators over a series of relatively minor recruiting infractions. If the NCAA wants to argue for a longer ban, they can still make their case at a later date.

Moore’s suspension likely stems from the same recruiting violations.

With Harbaugh out for the first three games, Michigan is implementing a somewhat unusual plan.