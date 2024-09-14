 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 14, 2024

Michigan makes QB change after ugly showing from Davis Warren

September 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
A Michigan Wolverines helmet

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines have a quarterback controversy on their hands three games into the season.

Michigan benched starting quarterback Davis Warren in the third quarter Saturday against Arkansas State after he threw three interceptions. The third summed up his day, as an ill-advised overthrow turned into a pick.

Warren has six interceptions in just three games, and that was the last straw for head coach Sherrone Moore. Alex Orji replaced Warren for the rest of the game. Orji led a nine-play, 80 yard touchdown drive after coming in, and Michigan wound up winning 28-18.

In a bizarre final line, Warren went 11-for-14 with three picks, meaning every pass he threw was caught, either by a Michigan player or by the other team.

Moore did not determine any decision on his starting quarterback for next week in his postgame interview. He made clear, however, that Warren’s turnovers were a major issue that had to be addressed.

Warren looked shaky in a 31-12 loss to Texas last week, but so did the rest of the team. This sort of performance against a vastly inferior performance is a worry, especially with USC looming next week. The Wolverines may have no choice but to make a change.

Article Tags

Alex OrjiDavis WarrenMichigan Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus