Michigan makes QB change after ugly showing from Davis Warren

The Michigan Wolverines have a quarterback controversy on their hands three games into the season.

Michigan benched starting quarterback Davis Warren in the third quarter Saturday against Arkansas State after he threw three interceptions. The third summed up his day, as an ill-advised overthrow turned into a pick.

3rd interception of the day for Davis Warren 😬 He now has 6 interceptions on the season. pic.twitter.com/CFsfVet5ez — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 14, 2024

Warren has six interceptions in just three games, and that was the last straw for head coach Sherrone Moore. Alex Orji replaced Warren for the rest of the game. Orji led a nine-play, 80 yard touchdown drive after coming in, and Michigan wound up winning 28-18.

In a bizarre final line, Warren went 11-for-14 with three picks, meaning every pass he threw was caught, either by a Michigan player or by the other team.

Moore did not determine any decision on his starting quarterback for next week in his postgame interview. He made clear, however, that Warren’s turnovers were a major issue that had to be addressed.

Sherrone Moore didn’t disclose the plan at QB in the postgame interview with @JonJansen77. Said QBs need to take care of the football and the 3 INT from Warren made a change necessary. They’ll get to film and practice and go from there. — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) September 14, 2024

Warren looked shaky in a 31-12 loss to Texas last week, but so did the rest of the team. This sort of performance against a vastly inferior performance is a worry, especially with USC looming next week. The Wolverines may have no choice but to make a change.