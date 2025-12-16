Michigan interim head coach reveals players’ reaction to Sherrone Moore scandal

Michigan interim head coach Biff Poggi spoke out about the players’ reaction to Sherrone Moore’s firing and the ensuing scandal.

Poggi admitted that players are struggling to come to terms with what has happened in the week since Moore was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Poggi added that the situation is something the staff is trying to work through with the players.

“It has been a tumultuous time,” Poggi said. “At first disbelief, then anger, and really what we’re in right now is the phase of the kids, quite frankly, feel very betrayed. And we’re trying to work through that.”

It would be one thing if Moore had simply been fired abruptly, as he was last Wednesday. The incident, however, spiraled into a criminal case that has led to Moore being charged with a felony.

It also does not help that Michigan’s season is not actually over. The Wolverines will face Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 31, and one can imagine it will definitely be a challenge to keep the team focused for that game.

Poggi, a former associate coach under Jim Harbaugh, has been serving in the same role under Moore since the start of the current season. He also has head coaching experience from his stint at Charlotte, so he at least has something to fall back on, though nothing can really prepare anyone for this sort of tumult.