Sherrone Moore allegedly threatened victim after she broke up with him

Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was arraigned Friday and new details came to light about his downfall as coach and what led to his arrest.

Washtenaw County prosecutors said in court Friday that the woman Moore is accused of stalking broke up with him on Monday morning and went to the university to confirm that the two had an intimate relationship. That confirmation ultimately led to Moore being fired on Wednesday for cause.

After being fired on Wednesday, Moore allegedly went to the woman’s house, grabbed a set of butter knives and kitchen scissors, and threatened to kill himself while making the alleged victim watch.

“I’m going to kill myself. I’m going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life,” Moore allegedly told her.

During the arraignment, Moore was charged with three crimes, including home invasion and stalking a person he had dated. The home invasion charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Moore’s bond was set at $25,000. He will not be allowed to leave the state of Michigan without court permission, and will have to undergo mental health treatment and wear a GPS tether.

The name of the woman Moore was involved with has not been publicly identified by officials, but is believed to be Paige Shiver, his executive assistant. The initial 911 call about Moore’s threatening behavior was reportedly made from her address, and Moore allegedly stalked her for years.

Moore, 39, was fired on Wednesday for cause after the university obtained credible evidence to suggest he had been in an improper relationship with a staff member. Based on what prosecutors said, that evidence was likely the staff member herself going straight to the university.