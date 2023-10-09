 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 9, 2023

Report: Michigan pursuing new contract for Jim Harbaugh

October 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Jim Harbaugh in Michigan gear

Aug 31, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh before the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh has the Michigan Wolverines poised to contend for a championship, and a reward may be coming his way.

According to longtime Michigan insider John U. Bacon, Michigan is looking to sign Harbaugh to a contract extension that would make him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten. The report cites a pair of high-ranking Michigan sources that say the university’s leadership is in full agreement on such a proposal.

Reports suggested that Michigan wanted to sign Harbaugh to a new contract at the start of the year, but an NCAA investigation was a complicating factor. That investigation is still ongoing, but the Wolverines appear convinced that it is a move worth making anyway. His last contract, signed in February 2022, ties him to the Wolverines through 2026.

Harbaugh has undoubtedly earned a big payday, as he has Michigan unbeaten with the College Football Playoff in its sights for a third straight season. Whether this would ward off speculation about him returning to the NFL remains to be seen, but it probably would not.

Article Tags

Jim HarbaughMichigan Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus