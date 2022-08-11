Michigan DT Mazi Smith draws attention for his freak athleticism

There’s a reason why Michigan made the College Football Playoff last season, and one look at their defensive line helps explain things.

Not only did the Wolverines have No. 2 overall draft pick Aidan Hutchinson on the line, but they also had Mazi Smith, who returns in 2022.

Smith, a former four-star recruit, is drawing attention for his freak athleticism. In fact, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman named Smith his No. 1 freak in college football for the 2022 version of his annual list, which was published on Wednesday.

What makes Smith such a freak? He can bench press 325 pounds 22 times; he has a 33-inch vertical leap; and he has a 4.41 shuttle time. Those stats are incredible for someone listed at 6-foot-3 and 337 pounds.

To get a sense for his athleticism, take a look at this video:

How freaky is Michigan DT Mazi Smith? This is the Wolverines' reactive plyo stairs test. Smith did it in 2.82 seconds. Aiden Hutchinson (who is 60lbs lighter) did it in 2.57.@BruceFeldmanCFB's Freaks List: https://t.co/EDCa2DoBIP 🎥 @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/AiTXQDIbsh — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 10, 2022

Smith isn’t just a workout warrior; he gets results on the field too.

Again, Mazi Smith (#58) uses that power of his to work back his opponent with ease. Nice! pic.twitter.com/YpdZIdUo1p — Nick Price (@PriceCheck3) August 10, 2022

Michigan DT Mazi Smith (#58) has plenty of potential to be a breakout star in 2022 due partly to his great athletic traits (he was featured on Feldman's Freaks). While still raw as a pass rusher, this relentless push and pull using his power to move the OL backward is solid! pic.twitter.com/ogv1918E8v — Nick Price (@PriceCheck3) August 10, 2022

Smith has 40 career tackles in 16 career games. Last season was a breakout for him. Get ready to hear plenty about Smith this season.