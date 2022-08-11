 Skip to main content
Michigan DT Mazi Smith draws attention for his freak athleticism

August 10, 2022
by Larry Brown
Mazi Smith in gear

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a reason why Michigan made the College Football Playoff last season, and one look at their defensive line helps explain things.

Not only did the Wolverines have No. 2 overall draft pick Aidan Hutchinson on the line, but they also had Mazi Smith, who returns in 2022.

Smith, a former four-star recruit, is drawing attention for his freak athleticism. In fact, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman named Smith his No. 1 freak in college football for the 2022 version of his annual list, which was published on Wednesday.

What makes Smith such a freak? He can bench press 325 pounds 22 times; he has a 33-inch vertical leap; and he has a 4.41 shuttle time. Those stats are incredible for someone listed at 6-foot-3 and 337 pounds.

To get a sense for his athleticism, take a look at this video:

Smith isn’t just a workout warrior; he gets results on the field too.

Smith has 40 career tackles in 16 career games. Last season was a breakout for him. Get ready to hear plenty about Smith this season.

