Michigan players break out disrespectful celebration after Ohio State win

The Michigan Wolverines have waited over two decades to beat Ohio State in Columbus again, and they made the most of it when it happened on Saturday.

After Michigan’s 45-23 win over the Buckeyes, Wolverines players took over midfield and planted the Michigan flag in the middle of the famous midfield “O” in Columbus.

Disrespectful? You bet. But this is how the rivalry is, and there was no way Michigan could — or should — pass up the chance to party like this.

Not that long ago, then-Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield pulled the same move on the same field and wound up apologizing for it. Don’t expect anything of the sort from Michigan players after such a massive win which sees them remain on track for a second straight College Football Playoff appearance.