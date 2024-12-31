Michigan QB Davis Warren knocked out of bowl game

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren was knocked out of the team’s bowl game against Alabama on Tuesday.

Warren was injured after being tackled in the third quarter of the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Wolverines senior went into the medical tent afterwards and then headed to the locker room.

Warren had gone 9/12 for 73 yards with a touchdown pass in the game before being hurt.

Michigan QB Davis Warren went back into the locker room after being tackled early in the third quarter against Alabama. pic.twitter.com/WGmWXZUat3 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 31, 2024

Alex Orji, who is a rushing threat at quarterback, came in to replace Warren. He was intercepted later in the third quarter.

When the fourth quarter came around, Warren was on crutches on the sideline with ice taped to his right knee.

The combination of Warren and Orji has disappointed for Michigan this season, which is a big part of the reason why the school splurged to bring in recruit Bryce Underwood. Underwood actually practiced with his team ahead of the game and was on the field with Michigan during their pregame warmups.