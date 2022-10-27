Michigan RB Donovan Edwards retweets anti-Semitic comment

A Michigan football player is facing criticism ahead of Saturday’s big game against Michigan State because of his social media activity.

Donovan Edwards, a sophomore running back, retweeted an anti-Semitic comment in the wake of the Kanye West scandal.

donovan edwards taking hate week a little too seriously… pic.twitter.com/uBKiVuZxbx — Gavin (@gavinhaas12) October 26, 2022

If you look at Edwards’ timeline, you will see that almost all of his Twitter activity is related to race. In this particular instance, he is sure to hear from Michigan about what he retweeted.

Michigan’s largest donor, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, is Jewish. That is just one of many reasons there are a lot of people in Ann Arbor who will not be happy about Edwards’ retweet.

Edwards has played a significant role for the Wolverines this season. He has 43 carries for 307 yards and four touchdowns. He had some strong comments this week about Michigan’s upcoming game against rival Michigan State.