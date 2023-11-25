Michigan State makes decision on new head coach

The Michigan State Spartans have found their new head football coach.

The Spartans confirmed Saturday that they have hired Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as their new coach. Athletic director Alan Haller cited Smith’s “proven track record of success” and efforts in turning the Beavers program around as reasons behind the hire.

Smith had emerged as Michigan State’s top target earlier this week, and it appears they have not been looking elsewhere for some time. He took over a struggling program in Corvallis and engineered an impressive turnaround, guiding them to a 10-win season in 2022 and an 8-4 campaign this year. Notably, Smith is an Oregon State alum, but uncertainty over the future of the Pac-12 may have driven him to take the opportunity in the Big Ten.

Smith will be tasked with a big cleanup job in replacing Mel Tucker, who was fired over sexual harassment allegations in September. The Spartans are coming off a 4-8 season that ended Friday with a 42-0 blowout loss at the hands of Penn State.