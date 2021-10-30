Did Michigan State get away with hold on key play against Michigan?

The Michigan State Spartans pulled off a remarkable 37-33 comeback win Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines, but some would argue they had some help from the referees.

The Wolverines were facing a four-point deficit with under two minutes to go in Saturday’s rivalry game, and the drive came down to a 4th and 3 that Michigan had to get. The pass intended for Cornelius Johnson fell incomplete, and no flags were thrown.

But should there have been one? Spartans defensive back Angelo Grose appeared to get away with a borderline hold on the play.

The refs swallowed their whistle here on 4th & 5, should there have been a flag? pic.twitter.com/BTyTgIONTr — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 30, 2021

Michigan’s Cade McNamara didn’t make a great throw, but there’s certainly an argument that Johnson was impeded enough that it warranted a flag. The Wolverines will be rankled that they didn’t get one to extend the drive.

The Wolverines were on the wrong end of another controversial decision in this game as well. Some Michigan fans are going to feel like they didn’t get any help from the officiating in this one.