Middle Tennessee State embarrasses itself with terrible clock management

We already have our first inexplicable clock blunder of the 2020 college football season.

The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders were trailing 21-0 with 45 seconds left in the first half against Army. They had, however, advanced the ball to the Army two-yard line, and had two timeouts left. Easy points, right?

Not so much. Watch the catastrophe.

This is possibly the worst clock management I've ever witnessed. Truly unbelievable. Down by 3 TDs, you have two timeouts and you let the half expire. And how do the announcers not say a word??? pic.twitter.com/U1roUCMX6V — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 5, 2020

This is coach Rick Stockstill’s 15th year at the helm of the Middle Tennessee program. Whatever that was, it wasn’t down to coaching inexperience. Who knows what it was down to?

The lack of urgency has some similarities to another situation we saw happen last year. There’s certainly no good explanation for it.