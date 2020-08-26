Report: Mike Golic to call games with Dave Pasch, will not travel

Mike Golic is still under contract with ESPN even after having the plug pulled on his radio show. The plan for him this season is to return to working as a college football analyst, and we now know who his broadcast partner will be.

ESPN is pairing Golic with Dave Pasch, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Pasch worked alongside Greg McElroy last season, but McElroy is expected to pair up with former “Monday Night Football” play-by-play man Joe Tessitore.

ESPN will be limiting which broadcasters can travel to games due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of now, the plan is for Golic and Pasch to call games remotely.

Golic worked as a college football analyst early in his career with ESPN, so he has familiarity with the role. He probably would have preferred to remain on the radio, as evidenced by the pitch he reportedly made to bring back his old show.

It’s unclear what the college football schedule will look like, as the Big Ten and Pac-12 have already canceled their fall seasons. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 are still planning on playing.