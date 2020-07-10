Mike Golic reportedly proposed reunion with Mike Greenberg but was turned down

Mike Golic will no longer be a part of ESPN’s radio lineup beginning next month, but apparently he offered to get the old band back together before the network made its decision.

Golic’s old radio partner, Mike Greenberg, will be getting a new afternoon radio show called “The Mike Greenberg Show.” When a Twitter user indicated that ESPN should have brought back the once-popular “Mike & Mike” show by reuniting Golic with Greenberg, Golic’s wife responded that her husband offered to do that and was turned down. The tweets were deleted, but Ryan Glasspiegel of Outkick the Coverage captured a screenshot.

“It was offered,” Golic’s wife Christine wrote. “No takers.”

When the Twitter user asked for clarification of who offered to bring back the old show, Christine replied “My Mike offered.”

Golic has been a part of ESPN Radio for 20 years. Many were shocked when he and Greenberg split in 2017, but Greenberg went on to take a prominent TV role as the lead host of “Get Up!” Golic has been co-hosting “Golic & Wingo” along with Trey Wingo, but that show is being canceled. The last show will air on July 31.

Golic, 57, remains under contract with ESPN for now. He received a number of kind tributes on social media after ESPN announced he is no longer going to be part of its radio lineup.