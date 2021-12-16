Mike Gundy gets in on the Ryan Day, Ohio State fun

Ryan Day inherited a roster that was loaded with talent when he took over as the head coach at Ohio State three years ago, and some of his peers have made sure to point that out this season. Mike Gundy is the latest to keep the needling going.

Former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles recently left the Cowboys to take the same position at Ohio State. Gundy discussed the challenge of replacing Knowles during an interview with Marshall Scott of Pistols Firing, and he took the opportunity to throw a jab at Day.

“Consistency is the most important thing in building a big-time college football program, in my opinion,” Gundy said. “Now, I’ve never been at some of these schools where as people say you wake up on third base and you think you hit a triple. I’ve never been there, so I don’t know what it’s like to coach at a school like that. Coach Knowles will know.”

That is likely a reference to what Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan beat Ohio State this season. Harbaugh, who never beat Urban Meyer when Meyer was the coach of the Buckeyes, is now 1-1 against Day. He used the same “hit a triple” analogy on Day after leading the Wolverines to a win.

Day’s 33-4 record at Ohio State is certainly impressive, but most coaches inherit programs that have been losing, otherwise they wouldn’t be looking for new head coaches. That was not the case with Day, and some of his fellow coaches seem to enjoy reminding people of it.

H/T Reddit

Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports