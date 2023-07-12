Mike Gundy takes shot at Oklahoma over future of rivalry game

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy made his feelings very clear about the Oklahoma Sooners and the future of the Bedlam rivalry game.

With Oklahoma set for a move to the SEC, the future of the Bedlam game is in serious doubt. Gundy made clear that he will not schedule Oklahoma as a non-conference game, and said the potential end to the rivalry has “nothing to do with Oklahoma State.”

Mike Gundy on why Bedlam is ending: “It’s got nothing to do with Oklahoma State.” — McClain (@McclainBaxley) July 12, 2023

Question: Would you play Oklahoma as a nonconference game? Mike Gundy: “No.” — McClain (@McclainBaxley) July 12, 2023

In other words, don’t expect to see the Cowboys and the Sooners facing off once Oklahoma formally moves to the SEC. That will happen in 2024, which means the final rivalry game for the foreseeable future will take place in Stillwater on Nov. 4.

Gundy can comfortably blame the Sooners for ducking the rivalry, as their previous attempt at pinning it on the Cowboys did not go so well. He is not going to make his non-conference schedule much more difficult just to preserve an annual rivalry game.