 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 12, 2023

Mike Gundy takes shot at Oklahoma over future of rivalry game

July 12, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Mike Gundy wearing a headset

Sep 16, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. The Cowboys won 59-21. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy made his feelings very clear about the Oklahoma Sooners and the future of the Bedlam rivalry game.

With Oklahoma set for a move to the SEC, the future of the Bedlam game is in serious doubt. Gundy made clear that he will not schedule Oklahoma as a non-conference game, and said the potential end to the rivalry has “nothing to do with Oklahoma State.”

In other words, don’t expect to see the Cowboys and the Sooners facing off once Oklahoma formally moves to the SEC. That will happen in 2024, which means the final rivalry game for the foreseeable future will take place in Stillwater on Nov. 4.

Gundy can comfortably blame the Sooners for ducking the rivalry, as their previous attempt at pinning it on the Cowboys did not go so well. He is not going to make his non-conference schedule much more difficult just to preserve an annual rivalry game.

Article Tags

Mike GundyOklahoma FootballOklahoma State Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus