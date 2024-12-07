Mike Gundy makes decision on his Oklahoma State future

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and coach Mike Gundy have sorted out their future.

Gundy has agreed to a restructured contract to remain with Oklahoma State, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network. It is unclear what the new terms of the deal are, but Gundy is likely to have taken a pay cut to remain in his role.

Reports had emerged Friday suggesting that Gundy and the school were in a contractual standoff, with Oklahoma State asking him to take a pay cut on the $25 million he was still owed. Gundy is coming off his worst season at Oklahoma State, which saw the Cowboys go just 3-9. It was even reported that the school was willing to fire Gundy for cause if he refused to restructure his deal.

Despite the rough 2024 campaign, Gundy still boasts a 169-88 lifetime record and won 10 games as recently as 2023. He may not love the current state of college football, but he has a lengthy track record of success, and finding a way to keep the relationship going makes sense for both sides.