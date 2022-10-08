 Skip to main content
Mike Hart carted off field after collapsing on sideline

October 8, 2022
by Larry Brown

Mike Hart on a cart

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off the field Saturday during the Wolverines’ game against Indiana after collapsing on the sideline.

Hart was down in a scary incident that caused a brief delay late in the first quarter. Players from both teams went down to a knee as they hoped for the best for the coach.

The 36-year-old coach was taken off on a cart after collapsing.

Players on Michigan’s sideline took the matter seriously and were very concerned.

Hart played running back at Michigan from 2004-2007. He coached at Indiana from 2017-2020 before returning to his alma mater.

Hart was said to be alert and responsive. He reportedly gave a thumbs up as he was on the cart.

