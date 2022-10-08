Mike Hart carted off field after collapsing on sideline

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off the field Saturday during the Wolverines’ game against Indiana after collapsing on the sideline.

Hart was down in a scary incident that caused a brief delay late in the first quarter. Players from both teams went down to a knee as they hoped for the best for the coach.

Michigan's RB coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline against Indiana. Hope he's ok. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mxB9ntdZZp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2022

The 36-year-old coach was taken off on a cart after collapsing.

Players on Michigan’s sideline took the matter seriously and were very concerned.

Hugs on the @UMichFootball sideline after RB coach Mike Hart was carted off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eZgKYDIk8N — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

Hart played running back at Michigan from 2004-2007. He coached at Indiana from 2017-2020 before returning to his alma mater.

Hart was said to be alert and responsive. He reportedly gave a thumbs up as he was on the cart.