Mike Leach shares just how hard it is to improve during pandemic

November 16, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mike Leach has had a rough season in his first year at Mississippi State, and he thinks there is plenty of justification for that reality.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 after getting a victory over Vanderbilt last weekend. That victory broke a 4-game losing streak that followed the team’s impressive win at LSU in its opener.

Leach’s team has not improved much, and has arguably regressed from the opener. So what’s going on? The 59-year-old coach says it is effectively “impossible” to get better with so many players out due to COVID-19 protocol.

His reasoning makes sense. It’s hard enough to build continuity when you have players in and out of practice. It’s even more difficult when you’re taking over a program and trying to install new systems amid such challenging circumstances. Leach has been purging some players from his program but still has a long way to go in his rebuild.

