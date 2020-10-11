Mike Leach ready to ‘purge’ some players from Mississippi State program

Mike Leach may be ready to make some big changes to the Mississippi State program after his Bulldogs got embarrassed in a 24-2 loss to Kentucky in Lexington on Saturday night.

Leach’s Bulldogs scored on a safety in the third quarter. Other than that, they were shutout. The two points were the fewest in Leach’s head coaching career, which is no surprise given his reputation for being an offensive wizard.

After the game, Leach said he was ready for a “purge.” He wants players on the team who want to play for the team.

Mike Leach hints that he may have to "purge" some players from the team. Ones he thinks aren't fitting in with what he's trying to do. "We're going to have to check our group and see who really wants to play here." — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) October 11, 2020

Leach is known for having players transfer from his program. His style is not for everyone, but it generally leads to success wherever he goes.

After Mississippi State’s upset win over LSU in their first game, who saw them losing their next two, and getting embarrassed against Kentucky?