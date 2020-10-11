 Skip to main content
Mike Leach ready to ‘purge’ some players from Mississippi State program

October 10, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mike Leach may be ready to make some big changes to the Mississippi State program after his Bulldogs got embarrassed in a 24-2 loss to Kentucky in Lexington on Saturday night.

Leach’s Bulldogs scored on a safety in the third quarter. Other than that, they were shutout. The two points were the fewest in Leach’s head coaching career, which is no surprise given his reputation for being an offensive wizard.

After the game, Leach said he was ready for a “purge.” He wants players on the team who want to play for the team.

Leach is known for having players transfer from his program. His style is not for everyone, but it generally leads to success wherever he goes.

After Mississippi State’s upset win over LSU in their first game, who saw them losing their next two, and getting embarrassed against Kentucky?

