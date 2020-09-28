Mike Leach hilariously invites fans to join Mississippi State bandwagon

If you’re looking for a college football team to bandwagon this fall, Mike Leach has you covered.

Fresh off Mississippi State’s upset victory over LSU, the school is taking full advantage of the publicity with a video that’s clearly meant to go viral. And it just might, because the sight of Leach on a little wagon is well worth your time.

And yes, the link in the tweet even takes you to a bandwagon applications. Among the options under “reason for transfer” is “Mike Leach is really cool and I want him to like me.”

It’s been a while since Mississippi State was this relevant nationally. It only makes sense for them to capitalize. One thing is for sure — it means Lane Kiffin is going to have to step up his game.