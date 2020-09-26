Ole Miss debuts incredible new turnover prop

Forget the turnover chain. The Ole Miss Rebels have something even better.

Lane Kiffin’s debut as coach also brought about a new turnover prop. Following an interception, Rebels players broke out a big bag of money to commemorate the pick.

BAGMEN ARE BACK pic.twitter.com/UA5E7C901H — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) September 26, 2020

To be clear, we are nearly certain that’s not real money. The NCAA would be all over Kiffin and the school immediately if it was. They may place a phone call anyway.

That said, Kiffin has to have approved this, and he’s probably loving it. The guy is one of the biggest trolls in all of sports. If it gets a reaction, he’ll probably approve of it. If it tweaks some people in the process, that’s even better. It’s especially bold considering some of the things that supposedly took place at Ole Miss several years ago.