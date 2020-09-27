Mike Leach has great comment about Mississippi State’s tough schedule

Mike Leach did the unthinkable and led Mississippi State to a 44-34 win over defending national champion LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

Leach, who was coaching his first game for the Bulldogs, saw quarterback K.J. Costello set an SEC passing yards record in the game.

The Mississippi State debuts for both Leach and Costello really could not have gone better. That’s saying a lot considering how tough of an assignment they received by having to play at LSU.

Leach joked about the tough schedule following his team’s win.

How would Mike Leach describe today?

"Better than average" pic.twitter.com/tbAZIf0xja — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 26, 2020

“We played LSU because New England, Green Bay and the Chiefs has somebody scheduled, so we played these guys,” Leach joked, bringing up the NFL teams.

Leach is known for his great sense of humor. It’s not taking long for Mississippi State fans to see why.