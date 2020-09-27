 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 26, 2020

Mike Leach has great comment about Mississippi State’s tough schedule

September 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mike Leach

Mike Leach did the unthinkable and led Mississippi State to a 44-34 win over defending national champion LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

Leach, who was coaching his first game for the Bulldogs, saw quarterback K.J. Costello set an SEC passing yards record in the game.

The Mississippi State debuts for both Leach and Costello really could not have gone better. That’s saying a lot considering how tough of an assignment they received by having to play at LSU.

Leach joked about the tough schedule following his team’s win.

“We played LSU because New England, Green Bay and the Chiefs has somebody scheduled, so we played these guys,” Leach joked, bringing up the NFL teams.

Leach is known for his great sense of humor. It’s not taking long for Mississippi State fans to see why.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus