Mike Leach takes shot at Texas Tech ahead of bowl matchup

The end of December will mark 12 years since Texas Tech fired Mike Leach for cause, and he has not forgotten about it.

Leach was fired for cause in December 2009 over allegations that he locked Adam James in an electrical closet for hours after the player suffered a concussion. Leach has consistently disputed the allegation, but the Red Raiders found enough reason to fire Leach one day before he would have collected an $800,000 bonus.

To this day, Leach has not forgotten about the manner of the firing. His Mississippi State team will face Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, and he was happy to use that to point out again that he feels the school still owes him.

“You know, great school,” Leach said Saturday, via Andy Kostka of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. “I’ve got great memories there. They still owe me for 2009, the last time they won nine games, so maybe they’ll deliver the check. So we’ll see what happens there.”

Despite Leach’s very long memory, he insists that facing Texas Tech provides him with no extra motivation.

“You’ve gotta be motivated for everything you do,” Leach said. “There’s no real extra reserve for motivation. You try to improve and be the best you can every day.”

There have been hints over the years that Leach still holds a grudge against Texas Tech. It’s obvious that he has a pretty long memory, too. We’re guessing he’s not actually expecting the Red Raiders to hand him a check at the bowl game.

Photo: Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach argues a call while playing against the Texas A&M Aggies in the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports