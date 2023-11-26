 Skip to main content
Mike Norvell called out referee after FSU’s win over Florida

November 25, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
FSU coach Mike Norvell angry at a referee during a rivalry game against Florida

Florida State came away victorious Saturday in their rivalry game against Florida. But FSU head coach Mike Norvell remained salty over a controversial call from earlier in the contest.

Norvell was fuming over a personal foul call during the first half of the Florida-FSU game held at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

Florida State defensive back Akeem Dent was flagged for a personal foul after a huge sack on Florida quarterback Max Brown early in the second quarter.

The Gators were facing 3rd-and-goal at the FSU 10 and would have probably had to settle for a field goal had Dent not been penalized for unnecessary roughness.

The flag gave Florida an automatic first down, which led to a touchdown a few plays later to make it 7-0.

Florida State trailed Florida 12-0 up until late in the first half. But the undefeated side kept their record unblemished by outscoring their in-state rivals 24-3 the rest of the way for a 24-15 win.

Norvell didn’t forget about the personal foul called against his player after the game. He had some choice words for an official as he went on to celebrate the come-from-behind victory.

Norvell called the foul against Dent “terrible” when asked about it after the game.

Florida State will face off against 10-2 Louisville next week in the ACC Championship game.

