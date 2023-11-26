Mike Norvell called out referee after FSU’s win over Florida

Florida State came away victorious Saturday in their rivalry game against Florida. But FSU head coach Mike Norvell remained salty over a controversial call from earlier in the contest.

Norvell was fuming over a personal foul call during the first half of the Florida-FSU game held at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

Mike Norvell isn't happy pic.twitter.com/OTLinhU4mW — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) November 26, 2023

Florida State defensive back Akeem Dent was flagged for a personal foul after a huge sack on Florida quarterback Max Brown early in the second quarter.

The Gators were facing 3rd-and-goal at the FSU 10 and would have probably had to settle for a field goal had Dent not been penalized for unnecessary roughness.

The flag gave Florida an automatic first down, which led to a touchdown a few plays later to make it 7-0.

Florida State trailed Florida 12-0 up until late in the first half. But the undefeated side kept their record unblemished by outscoring their in-state rivals 24-3 the rest of the way for a 24-15 win.

Norvell didn’t forget about the personal foul called against his player after the game. He had some choice words for an official as he went on to celebrate the come-from-behind victory.

Mike Norvell quickly called out a ref after FSU beat Florida pic.twitter.com/RTzCUnvZhT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 26, 2023

Norvell called the foul against Dent “terrible” when asked about it after the game.

Mike Norvell on the personal foul penalty that extended UF touchdown drive: "I've got strong feeling of how terrible that was." — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) November 26, 2023

Florida State will face off against 10-2 Louisville next week in the ACC Championship game.