Fan gets incredible Mike Norvell tattoo to make good on promise

A fan who made a pretty wild promise about getting a Mike Norvell tattoo has come through in a big way.

The fan brought a sign pledging to get a tattoo of a young Norvell with cornrows if the Florida State Seminoles upset the heavily-favored North Carolina Tar Heels on Oct. 17. The Seminoles held on for a 31-28 win, and the fan made good on his promise.

HE DID IT…MAN OF HIS WORD…VOTE JACK 2040 pic.twitter.com/k17vccSpG4 — Madison Social (@MadisonSocial) October 30, 2020

Norvell himself reacted to the picture, telling the fan to “wear it proud.”

Two prime examples of college decisions gone bad .. never know when they will come back to haunt you! Wear it proud and can always tell one hell of a story! #NoleFamily #JackDidIt #SorryToHisFutureSpouse #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/xbT8Nbh2Vp — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) October 31, 2020

The picture of Norvell in cornrows from his Central Arkansas playing days first went viral in 2015. It resurfaced last year after Norvell landed the Florida State job. He explained at the time that it was the result of him losing a bet.

