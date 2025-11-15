Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Louisville QB Miller Moss publicly called out his teammates

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Miller Moss throwing a pass
Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) warms up before facing off against the Bowling Green Falcons at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss blasted his teammates and coaches for a lack of discipline during the fourth quarter of their loss to Clemson on Friday.

Louisville fell to Clemson 20-19 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky. on Friday, and the Cardinals contributed to their own downfall. They took three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the fourth quarter, including one that contributed to a crucial missed field goal late in the game.

Moss publicly questioned his teammates’ lack of discipline, and even blamed the program’s culture for the penalties.

“I get it, you’re competitive. But ultimate competitors keep it focused,” Moss said, via Mark Blankenbaker of The Crunch Zone. “That’s a culture thing that has to be addressed in the off-season.”

Moss is essentially throwing coaches and teammates under the bus here, which is a bold statement to make. The quarterback went 19/27 for 212 yards with one rushing touchdown in the defeat.

Moss is a senior and will not be around to help guide the necessary culture change next season, making this feel like something of a parting shot.

The Cardinals are 7-3 on the season, but are just 4-3 in ACC play and out of the race for the ACC title.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App