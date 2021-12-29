Minnesota uses massive lineman to score awesome ‘Fat Guy touchdown’

Minnesota on Tuesday gave fans one of the best “Fat Guy touchdowns” of the college football season.

The Golden Gophers defeated West Virginia 18-6 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday. They scored two touchdowns and added a field goal in the win.

The best touchdown came in the first quarter on a 1st-and-goal play from the two. Minnesota lined up with offensive lineman Daniel Faalele at fullback and handed him the ball. He barreled into the end zone like William Perry.

Minnesota brought in the big man to score 🤯 Daniel Faalele is 6'9 380 lbs! pic.twitter.com/hQsye0FAS4 — ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2021

That was awesome. Keep in mind that Faalele is 6-foot-9 and 380 pounds. Who is stopping him at the goal line?

The touchdown was the first of the senior lineman’s career. But apparently Minnesota has known for a while that he’s a great red-zone option.

Yep, Faalele dropped 30 pounds just so he could make plays like that.