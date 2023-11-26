 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 25, 2023

Report: Mississippi State has its next head coach in mind

November 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
A Mississippi State football helmet

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State has its next head coach in mind, according to a report.

The Bulldogs have been searching for a new coach after firing Zach Arnett two weeks ago. According to Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger, Mississippi State is in talks with Jeff Lebby about becoming their head coach. Their talks are exected to result in Lebby being hired.

Lebby has served as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator for two seasons. The Sooners have scored at least 50 points in a game five times this season.

Prior to his work with Oklahoma, Lebby served as Ole Miss’ offensive coordinator for two seasons.

If Lebby becomes the head coach at Mississippi State, he would go from working under Lane Kiffin to coaching against him at the rival school.

Mississippi State went 5-7 this season in their first year since the death of Mike Leach.

Article Tags

Jeff LebbyMississippi State Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus