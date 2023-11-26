Report: Mississippi State has its next head coach in mind

Mississippi State has its next head coach in mind, according to a report.

The Bulldogs have been searching for a new coach after firing Zach Arnett two weeks ago. According to Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger, Mississippi State is in talks with Jeff Lebby about becoming their head coach. Their talks are exected to result in Lebby being hired.

Mississippi State is targeting Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby as its next coach, sources tell @YahooSports. Deal not done, but discussions are expected to result in a hire. Lebby is a former assistant under offensive minds like Art Briles, Josh Heupel and Lane Kiffin. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 26, 2023

Lebby has served as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator for two seasons. The Sooners have scored at least 50 points in a game five times this season.

Prior to his work with Oklahoma, Lebby served as Ole Miss’ offensive coordinator for two seasons.

If Lebby becomes the head coach at Mississippi State, he would go from working under Lane Kiffin to coaching against him at the rival school.

Mississippi State went 5-7 this season in their first year since the death of Mike Leach.