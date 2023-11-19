 Skip to main content
Missouri kicker had a savage celebration after beating Florida

November 18, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis doing the Florida Gator chomp

Missouri placekicker Harrison Mevis did little Saturday to endear himself to any Florida football supporters.

Mevis kicked the game-winning field goal to seal a 33-31 Florida victory over Missouri at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. He connected on a 30-yard field goal for the win after Florida had just retaken the lead on their previous possession.

The Missouri kicker made the moment sting a little extra against Gator Nation by stealing the opposing fans’ celebration. Mevis began doing the gator chomp after the football went through the uprights.

Mevis, a graduating senior, was playing in his final game for Missouri. He received a fitting send-off after his late-game heroics.

Mevis went 4/4 on field goals Saturday.

Florida gave it all they had in a back-and-forth affair against a struggling foe. But Mevis and Missouri were able to get in the last chomp of the day.

