Missouri kicker had a savage celebration after beating Florida

Missouri placekicker Harrison Mevis did little Saturday to endear himself to any Florida football supporters.

Mevis kicked the game-winning field goal to seal a 33-31 Florida victory over Missouri at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. He connected on a 30-yard field goal for the win after Florida had just retaken the lead on their previous possession.

Harrison Mevis hits the game-winner for Missouri and then hits the gator chomp 😂pic.twitter.com/hVJFn2JMq7 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 19, 2023

The Missouri kicker made the moment sting a little extra against Gator Nation by stealing the opposing fans’ celebration. Mevis began doing the gator chomp after the football went through the uprights.

Harrison Mevis ending his Faurot Field career by chomping in Florida’s fucking faces feels so unbelievably on brand pic.twitter.com/I2EbbKuIta — Barstool Mizzou (@BarstoolMizzou) November 19, 2023

Mevis, a graduating senior, was playing in his final game for Missouri. He received a fitting send-off after his late-game heroics.

Today’s hero is carried off. Harrison Mevis with the send off of all send offs. pic.twitter.com/JfG3v1YIMc — Tribune Sports (@cdtsports) November 19, 2023

Mevis went 4/4 on field goals Saturday.

Florida gave it all they had in a back-and-forth affair against a struggling foe. But Mevis and Missouri were able to get in the last chomp of the day.