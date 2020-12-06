Missouri trolls Arkansas on Twitter with ‘yessir!’ video after win

Missouri beat Arkansas in a thriller on Saturday and then trolled the Razorbacks on Twitter afterwards.

Larry Rountree III rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns, while Tyler Badie rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers.

Mizzou won on a 32-yard field goal as time expired after driving 60 yards in under a minute. That came after Arkansas scored and made a 2-point conversion to take a 48-47 lead with 43 seconds left.

After the victory, Missouri trolled Arkansas by asking a rhetorical question. They answered it with a video clip of Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman doing his trademark “yessir!’

Did Mizzou just have their largest 4th quarter comeback in school history? pic.twitter.com/jVJu2QzPDB — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 6, 2020

Ouch. Just be prepared for when Arkansas beats you the next time you meet, Mizzou.

Pittman, in case you were wondering, has been doing his “yessir!” for a few years, going back to his time with Georgia.