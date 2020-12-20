 Skip to main content
Report: Multiple bowl games expected to be canceled

December 19, 2020
by Larry Brown

Rose Bowl Pasadena

This college football season has been extraordinarily unusual, so it’s no surprise to see that the postseason will be just as unusual.

Multiple schools have declined to play in bowl games this season, which means many bowl games are expected to be canceled soon.

Here is a list of some schools that have said they will not participate in bowl games.

With COVID-19 cases increasing in many places throughout the country, many programs probably felt content to just call it a season. Some regions have even put in strict travel or contact rules in place that have displaced teams, such as Stanford and San Jose State. All those issues have contributed to this unsurprising outcome.

And while the Rose Bowl will not be canceled, it is moving to Texas this season.

