Report: Multiple bowl games expected to be canceled

This college football season has been extraordinarily unusual, so it’s no surprise to see that the postseason will be just as unusual.

Multiple schools have declined to play in bowl games this season, which means many bowl games are expected to be canceled soon.

Penn State latest team to opt out of playing in a bowl game this year. There will be multiple bowl games canceled in the next 24 hours, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 20, 2020

Here is a list of some schools that have said they will not participate in bowl games.

Penn State opting out of a bowl, too. Here's a running list (I think): Boston College

Pitt

Virginia

Stanford

Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech

Kansas State

San Deigo State

UCLA

Louisville

Washington State

Florida State

Utah

Washington

USC

Penn State — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 20, 2020

With COVID-19 cases increasing in many places throughout the country, many programs probably felt content to just call it a season. Some regions have even put in strict travel or contact rules in place that have displaced teams, such as Stanford and San Jose State. All those issues have contributed to this unsurprising outcome.

And while the Rose Bowl will not be canceled, it is moving to Texas this season.