Najee Harris had great reason for ignoring agents’ Senior Bowl advice

Alabama running back Najee Harris has little reason to do much physically at the Senior Bowl, as his agents have pointed out to him. That didn’t stop him from doing something anyway.

Harris defied his agents by doing some work at the Senior Bowl, with the stated reason being that he couldn’t just not compete.

Bucky Brooks says Najee Harris decided to practice against the advice of his agents because he couldn’t be at the Senior Bowl and not compete #RollTide — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 27, 2021

It’s a great attitude to have, even if his agents understandably want to reign it in. Harris getting hurt at the Senior Bowl would be an enormous setback. That said, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, he only did some work on the side and did not actually participate in a full workout.

Harris is an ultra-competitive guy who knows the risks — he even experienced them during the College Football Playoff. Should he have done any work? Probably not. Teams might like to hear about the drive, though.