 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 18, 2022

Ex-NC State player arrested over tweet threatening head coach Dave Doeren

November 18, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Dave Doeren at a press conference

Jul 22, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; N.C. State Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at The Westin Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

A former NC State football player has been arrested over a tweet he allegedly sent that appeared to be a threat toward head coach Dave Doeren.

According to police records in Wake County that were obtained by the News & Observer, 22-year-old Joseph Boletepeli was arrested in Raleigh, N.C., this week and charged with misdemeanor stalking and communicating threats.

The charges stem from a tweet that was sent from Boletepeli’s account that read as follows: “Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest.”

Court records also state that Boletepeli sent threatening text messages to Doeren and showed up to the coach’s office in a way that “would cause a reasonable person to suffer substantial emotional distress by placing that person in fear of death, bodily injury … or the safety of the person’s immediate family.”

Boletepeli was also charged with resisting arrest, as authorities say he pulled away when officers were trying to handcuff him.

Boletpeli played for NC State in 2018 and 2019 before he transferred to Maryland. The defensive lineman appeared in six games for the Wolfpack over two seasons. He announced in 2020 that he was transferring to West Virginia before changing his mind and transferring to Maryland. Boletepeli then sat out the 2021 season.

Article Tags

Dave DoerenJoseph BoletepeliNC State Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus