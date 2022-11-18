Ex-NC State player arrested over tweet threatening head coach Dave Doeren

A former NC State football player has been arrested over a tweet he allegedly sent that appeared to be a threat toward head coach Dave Doeren.

According to police records in Wake County that were obtained by the News & Observer, 22-year-old Joseph Boletepeli was arrested in Raleigh, N.C., this week and charged with misdemeanor stalking and communicating threats.

The charges stem from a tweet that was sent from Boletepeli’s account that read as follows: “Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest.”

Court records also state that Boletepeli sent threatening text messages to Doeren and showed up to the coach’s office in a way that “would cause a reasonable person to suffer substantial emotional distress by placing that person in fear of death, bodily injury … or the safety of the person’s immediate family.”

Boletepeli was also charged with resisting arrest, as authorities say he pulled away when officers were trying to handcuff him.

Boletpeli played for NC State in 2018 and 2019 before he transferred to Maryland. The defensive lineman appeared in six games for the Wolfpack over two seasons. He announced in 2020 that he was transferring to West Virginia before changing his mind and transferring to Maryland. Boletepeli then sat out the 2021 season.