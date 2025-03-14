Haley Cavinder shares video addressing rumor about sister Hanna and Carson Beck

The relationship between Miami star quarterback Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder appeared to come to an abrupt end recently, and Haley Cavinder has now addressed some of the rumors about her twin sister’s personal life.

Beck and Hanna, a Miami basketball player, sparked breakup rumors when fans noticed that Hanna is no longer following Beck on Instagram. Cavinder also scrubbed all signs of Beck from her profile, which seemed like an obvious sign that the two have split.

Haley, who also plays basketball for the Hurricanes, seemingly confirmed the news in a TikTok video she posted on Thursday. She hinted that she had a bad feeling about Hanna dating Beck and that she told her sister as much.

“I just want to say one thing, because I can’t be too crazy unfiltered on here. If your sister comes to you or your friend or someone that’s really important in your life, and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship, for example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis, trust your dang sister,” Haley said. “She’s always right, I promise you. Or your mom, they’re always right.

“It’s not my story to tell, but yeah. I know there’s a lot of speculation and I see someone in my life that’s hurting and I don’t think it’s OK to not always have to keep your mouth shut. So, it’s a little bit of unfiltered Haley on here and, yeah, I’m trying to be as nice as possible.”

The big rumor is that Beck got caught sending messages to a new woman via Snapchat while he and Hanna were on vacation together. Haley did not directly address that, though she certainly implied that Beck did something wrong.

Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami after last season, and Hanna is said to have played a significant role in the decision. The two had been living together in South Florida and were recently in the news after they had their cars stolen.