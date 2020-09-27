 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 27, 2020

NC State’s Khalid Martin released from hospital following scary collision

September 27, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

NC State logo

NC State safety Khalid Martin left Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech in an ambulance following a frightening collision with a teammate, but fortunately the redshirt freshman appears to be doing well.

Martin laid motionless on the field after a helmet-to-helmet collision with a teammate in the third quarter. He was immobilized on the field and taken to a local hospital. On Sunday morning, NC State announced that Martin was kept overnight but has been released.

Martin was conscious as he was heading to the hospital, which was a good sign. The ACC Network broadcast reported that he had a hip injury.

Martin, a three-star recruit, arrived at NC State last year and redshirted. It’s unclear when he will be able to return to playing, but it’s certainly a good sign that he was sent home.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus