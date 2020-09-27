NC State’s Khalid Martin released from hospital following scary collision

NC State safety Khalid Martin left Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech in an ambulance following a frightening collision with a teammate, but fortunately the redshirt freshman appears to be doing well.

Martin laid motionless on the field after a helmet-to-helmet collision with a teammate in the third quarter. He was immobilized on the field and taken to a local hospital. On Sunday morning, NC State announced that Martin was kept overnight but has been released.

Great news this Sunday morning: Khalid Martin is being discharged from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital w/ no ‘radiographic abnormalities’ and heading back to Raleigh. — NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 27, 2020

Martin was conscious as he was heading to the hospital, which was a good sign. The ACC Network broadcast reported that he had a hip injury.

Martin, a three-star recruit, arrived at NC State last year and redshirted. It’s unclear when he will be able to return to playing, but it’s certainly a good sign that he was sent home.