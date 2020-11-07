 Skip to main content
NC State kicker Christopher Dunn has epic celebration after field goal

November 6, 2020
by Grey Papke

Christopher Dunn celebration

Kickers get so few moments in the limelight. The smartest few don’t waste the opportunity to celebrate wildly when they get it.

Take NC State kicker Christopher Dunn, for instance. Dunn hit a 53-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to give the Wolfpack a 41-31 lead over No. 11 Miami. Dunn did not hold back with his celebration, either.

College kickers are far from sure things to hit from beyond 50. That’s even more true in a big game like this. Dunn earned that celebration.

How does this compare to epic kicker celebrations of the past like this one? We’ll leave that to you to judge, but it’s pretty good.

