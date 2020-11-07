NC State kicker Christopher Dunn has epic celebration after field goal

Kickers get so few moments in the limelight. The smartest few don’t waste the opportunity to celebrate wildly when they get it.

Take NC State kicker Christopher Dunn, for instance. Dunn hit a 53-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to give the Wolfpack a 41-31 lead over No. 11 Miami. Dunn did not hold back with his celebration, either.

NC State kicker hit UM with the DX suck it celebration #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/BhqyqmIU1q — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 7, 2020

College kickers are far from sure things to hit from beyond 50. That’s even more true in a big game like this. Dunn earned that celebration.

How does this compare to epic kicker celebrations of the past like this one? We’ll leave that to you to judge, but it’s pretty good.