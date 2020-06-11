pixel 1
Thursday, June 11, 2020

NCAA committee wants to allow football teams to formally work with players beginning on July 13

June 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

The NCAA is taking more steps towards having a plan for a 2020 college football season.

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported on Thursday that the NCAA Football Oversight Committee passed a recommendation that coaches can begin formally working with their teams on July 13.

This recommendation needs to be passed by the NCAA Division I council, which is expected to happen when they vote on June 17.

Here is what the process would look like:

– July 13: 8-hour weeks featuring strength training and film study
– July 24: 20-hour weeks incorporating physical elements like walkthroughs and a ball
– August 7: training camps can begin

The NCAA cleared teams to meet with players for voluntary workouts on June 1.

