NCAA committee wants to allow football teams to formally work with players beginning on July 13

The NCAA is taking more steps towards having a plan for a 2020 college football season.

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported on Thursday that the NCAA Football Oversight Committee passed a recommendation that coaches can begin formally working with their teams on July 13.

This recommendation needs to be passed by the NCAA Division I council, which is expected to happen when they vote on June 17.

Here is what the process would look like:

– July 13: 8-hour weeks featuring strength training and film study

– July 24: 20-hour weeks incorporating physical elements like walkthroughs and a ball

– August 7: training camps can begin

The NCAA cleared teams to meet with players for voluntary workouts on June 1.