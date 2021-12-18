 Skip to main content
NDSU coach Matt Entz gets in staffer’s face during playoff game

December 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Matt Entz get in a staff members face

North Dakota State may have been up 13-0 against James Madison at halftime of their game on Friday night, but Matt Entz was still focused on the task at hand. He was getting right in the grills of some of his staffers.

Entz appeared to see something on the sideline just before halftime that he didn’t like. He ran over and got right in his staffer’s face.

It looked like Entz was getting on the case of Zach Peters, a recruiting and operations assistant.

Entz may have been heated because NDSU just had the ball at the JMU 2 and settled for a field goal.

NDSU entered the game 12-1 on the season. The Bison were ranked No. 3 compared to No. 2 JMU.

