NDSU coach Matt Entz gets in staffer’s face during playoff game

North Dakota State may have been up 13-0 against James Madison at halftime of their game on Friday night, but Matt Entz was still focused on the task at hand. He was getting right in the grills of some of his staffers.

Entz appeared to see something on the sideline just before halftime that he didn’t like. He ran over and got right in his staffer’s face.

When your teacher sees you talking to your best friend during class pic.twitter.com/hFK0k1dbUC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 18, 2021

It looked like Entz was getting on the case of Zach Peters, a recruiting and operations assistant.

Entz may have been heated because NDSU just had the ball at the JMU 2 and settled for a field goal.

NDSU entered the game 12-1 on the season. The Bison were ranked No. 3 compared to No. 2 JMU.