Nebraska has made 1 significant change under Matt Rhule

Nebraska football has made a significant change under new head coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule is entering his first season as the head coach of the Cornhuskers. He is replacing Scott Frost, who was fired after a 1-2 start to the season (Nebraska finished 4-8). Frost went a disappointing 16-31 in his five seasons as the program’s head coach.

Under Frost, Nebraska players did not do a lot of tackling during practices. That was something previous interim head coach Mickey Joseph wanted to change. The Cornhuskers’ tackling was recognized as a problem under Frost.

But Rhule revealed during a press conference on Thursday after a spring practice that the team was doing full-speed practices with quarterbacks live.

Rhule during his presser today stated, “we started practice off today, we came right out of stretch and we went QBs live right outside the 5yd line.” We’ve gone from no tackling in practice under the previous staff to full speed scrimmaging with QBs live under this staff. 🌽🙌 pic.twitter.com/oFj1rqkcio — Nightmare🌽 (@NebNightmare) April 7, 2023

That is a big change.

A lot of times, coaches that successfully replace a previous coach do things the opposite way. Where Frost may have treated players in a soft and cushy manner, Rhule may be toughening them up as evidenced by going full-speed with quarterbacks ready to be hit.

Huskers fans have to be excited to see what kind of turnaround Rhule has in store for 2023.