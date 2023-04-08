 Skip to main content
Nebraska has made 1 significant change under Matt Rhule

April 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Matt Rhule at his first Nebraska press conference

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule speaks at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska football has made a significant change under new head coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule is entering his first season as the head coach of the Cornhuskers. He is replacing Scott Frost, who was fired after a 1-2 start to the season (Nebraska finished 4-8). Frost went a disappointing 16-31 in his five seasons as the program’s head coach.

Under Frost, Nebraska players did not do a lot of tackling during practices. That was something previous interim head coach Mickey Joseph wanted to change. The Cornhuskers’ tackling was recognized as a problem under Frost.

But Rhule revealed during a press conference on Thursday after a spring practice that the team was doing full-speed practices with quarterbacks live.

That is a big change.

A lot of times, coaches that successfully replace a previous coach do things the opposite way. Where Frost may have treated players in a soft and cushy manner, Rhule may be toughening them up as evidenced by going full-speed with quarterbacks ready to be hit.

Huskers fans have to be excited to see what kind of turnaround Rhule has in store for 2023.

