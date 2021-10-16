Nebraska fans sound off after Scott Frost’s latest 1-score loss

The Nebraska Cornhuskers remain a program in turmoil after another 1-score loss Saturday, this time to Minnesota.

The score is slightly deceptive, as it took a late touchdown to get Nebraska to within 30-23. However, it was more fodder for coach Scott Frost’s growing critics. Frost is now a remarkable 5-17 in 1-score games since taking over at Nebraska in 2018.

While some would point to that number of tight losses as evidence that Nebraska is close to getting over the hump, a number of national observers and even Nebraska fans do not see it that way.

Nebraska is 3-5, with games remaining against Ohio State and Iowa. A lot of talk in recent days about how "close" the Cornhuskers are to breaking through. That's all it is, talk. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) October 16, 2021

This would be the nail in the coffin for any Nebraska football coach not named Scott Frost #huskers — Josiah (@jkettelcorn) October 16, 2021

Fire Frost. Burn the program to the ground.

Unbelievable.

I have watched a lot of football and never seen a team self destruct in such a spectacular fashion as Nebraska has in all of their losses this season. — Jordan Furbee (@JordanFurbeeTV) October 16, 2021

Nebraska is staring at 3-5 when the clock hits 0:00 with a 4-year starting quarterback, a veteran defense and its best crop of skill position players. — Mike Schaefer (@mikejschaefer) October 16, 2021

Nebraska's gotten to Minnesota's 1-yard line, 9-yard line and 29-yard line on the last three drives. None have ended in points — Drake (@DrakeKeeler) October 16, 2021

Frost is 15-25 at Nebraska and 10-21 in Big Ten play. The losses are close, but they are still losses. The fact that they’re still happening in the fourth year of Frost’s tenure means it’s harder and harder to make excuses.

The buyout for Frost is roughly $20 million, which gives him some job security he might not otherwise have. It may not matter if things don’t improve, especially with other problems that may be lurking around the football program.