Saturday, October 16, 2021

Nebraska fans sound off after Scott Frost’s latest 1-score loss

October 16, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Nebraska Cornhuskers remain a program in turmoil after another 1-score loss Saturday, this time to Minnesota.

The score is slightly deceptive, as it took a late touchdown to get Nebraska to within 30-23. However, it was more fodder for coach Scott Frost’s growing critics. Frost is now a remarkable 5-17 in 1-score games since taking over at Nebraska in 2018.

While some would point to that number of tight losses as evidence that Nebraska is close to getting over the hump, a number of national observers and even Nebraska fans do not see it that way.

Frost is 15-25 at Nebraska and 10-21 in Big Ten play. The losses are close, but they are still losses. The fact that they’re still happening in the fourth year of Frost’s tenure means it’s harder and harder to make excuses.

The buyout for Frost is roughly $20 million, which gives him some job security he might not otherwise have. It may not matter if things don’t improve, especially with other problems that may be lurking around the football program.

