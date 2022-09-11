Nebraska makes decision on Scott Frost’s future

Scott Frost entered the 2022 season on the hot seat, and the Nebraska head coach is officially out of chances.

Nebraska announced on Sunday that Frost has been fired. The decision came a day after the Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern.

Mickey Joseph will take over as interim head coach.

Frost was in his fifth season at Nebraska. He never had a winning season with the school and won just three games in each of his last two seasons.

Nebraska began the year with a disappointing loss to Northwestern. They were heavily favored in the game and blew a big lead in the second half. Frost made a questionable decision to attempt an onside kick in the second half of the 31-28 loss. He threw his staff under the bus after the game.

Frost finishes with a record of 16-31 in four-plus seasons at Nebraska.