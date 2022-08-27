Scott Frost throws staff under the bus after Nebraska loss

Nebraska coach Scott Frost had a fairly brutal assessment of his coaching staff following his team’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday.

The Cornhuskers allowed 14 unanswered points in the second half in their defeat and failed to score in the fourth quarter. While quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 355 yards and a touchdown, he also threw two interceptions, both of them in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Northwestern comeback. Nebraska’s offense went missing as a whole in the second half, and could only come up with four punts and the two turnovers on their final six drives.

After the game, Frost credited Northwestern for their gameplan, but openly threw his offensive staff under the bus during his postgame press conference.

Frost credit's Northwestern's coaching staff for the way they schemed against Nebraska today. "I think we're gonna learn as an offensive staff that you have to be a little creative in this league." — Jimmy Watkins (@JimmyWatkins95) August 27, 2022

“I think we’re gonna learn as an offensive staff that you have to be a little creative in this league,” Frost said.

This is hardly going to get Frost any sympathy. He did overhaul his offensive staff during the offseason, notably bringing Mark Whipple in as his new offensive coordinator. However, he’s also entering his fifth season as Nebraska coach, and those kinds of excuses are not going to fly with a fanbase that is increasingly losing its patience.

Frost himself was somewhat fortunate to get another year in charge of the Cornhuskers. If this is an indication of how things are going to go, he will not be getting a sixth season in 2023.