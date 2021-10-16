 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 16, 2021

Nebraska kicker Connor Culp faces media in heartbreaking video

October 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Connor Culp kicks the ball

Nebraska kicker Connor Culp faced the media after a shaky game on Saturday. The video will break your heart.

Culp missed an extra point after Nebraska scored a touchdown in the second quarter. The miss left his Cornhuskers trailing 14-9 at Minnesota.

Then in the fourth quarter, Culp missed a 27-yard field goal attempt with his Cornhuskers down 21-16. Those four points were huge; Nebraska would have only been down 21-20 had he made the kicks.

Because they were down by five points, Nebraska went for it on 4th-and-10 at the Minnesota 34 in the fourth quarter. The Huskers did not get it and turned the ball over on downs.

Nebraska allowed a safety and touchdown, then scored a garbage time touchdown to lose 30-23.

Culp, who also made a 50-yard field goal in the game, spoke with reporters after the loss. The senior kicker was visibly having a hard time.

“I’m doing my very absolute best,” Culp said. “I need to do better. … I will get there eventually.”

Culp is 6/12 on field goals this season. He has missed three extra points.

Photo: Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers place kicker Connor Culp (33) kicks a field goal against the Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus