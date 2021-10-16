Nebraska kicker Connor Culp faces media in heartbreaking video

Nebraska kicker Connor Culp faced the media after a shaky game on Saturday. The video will break your heart.

Culp missed an extra point after Nebraska scored a touchdown in the second quarter. The miss left his Cornhuskers trailing 14-9 at Minnesota.

Then in the fourth quarter, Culp missed a 27-yard field goal attempt with his Cornhuskers down 21-16. Those four points were huge; Nebraska would have only been down 21-20 had he made the kicks.

Because they were down by five points, Nebraska went for it on 4th-and-10 at the Minnesota 34 in the fourth quarter. The Huskers did not get it and turned the ball over on downs.

Nebraska allowed a safety and touchdown, then scored a garbage time touchdown to lose 30-23.

Culp, who also made a 50-yard field goal in the game, spoke with reporters after the loss. The senior kicker was visibly having a hard time.

Conner Culp met with the media. I mean he's as upset as anyone and still stood there and answered questions. Tough kid. pic.twitter.com/DCH7mPXmBS — Mike'l Severe (@MikelSevere) October 16, 2021

“I’m doing my very absolute best,” Culp said. “I need to do better. … I will get there eventually.”

Culp is 6/12 on field goals this season. He has missed three extra points.

Photo: Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers place kicker Connor Culp (33) kicks a field goal against the Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports