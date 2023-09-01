 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 31, 2023

Everyone said the same thing after Matt Rhule lost his Nebraska debut

August 31, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Matt Rhule at his first Nebraska press conference

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule speaks at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule’s coaching debut for Nebraska against the Minnesota Golden Gophers ended in familiar fashion at Huntington Bank Stadium on Thursday night.

The Cornhuskers lost their season opener 13-10 on a last-second field goal by Minnesota kicker Dragan Kesich.

Nebraska initially looked poised to win the contest with a field goal of their own before quarterback Jeff Sims threw an interception with 58 seconds left.

The defeat had Nebraska supporters reliving their worst nightmares under previous coach Scott Frost.

Social media was flooded with several comments about the Rhule era starting off with the same late-game meltdowns the Cornhuskers experienced under Frost.

There were also several memes clowning Rhule as if he were just Frost in disguise.

Nebraska has had a penchant for losing their composure late in games. Entering the season opener, the Cornhuskers led FBS in one-score losses (25) and blown leads in the second half of games (16) over the last five seasons. They are also 2-14 in games decided by one score since 2021.

Nebraska brought in Rhule to try and change the losing culture that emanated during the Frost era; the team was 16-31 under Frost. While Rhule is expected to be an upgrade over his predecessor, his first outing as head coach did not yield a much different result.

Article Tags

Matt RhuleNebraska Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus