Ex-Nebraska RB Maurice Washington listed as missing

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Maurice Washington is listed as a missing person by the Lincoln Police Department. The Omaha World-Herald reported the news on Tuesday and says the missing persons report was filed on June 19.

Washington’s case is listed as active. The World-Herald says a phone call they made to the running back’s phone on Tuesday went to voicemail.

Washington was kicked off Nebraska’s team in January for failing to uphold the player standards and entered the transfer portal the same month, though he had not yet found a new school.

The World-Herald adds that “Washington was sentenced to 30 days in jail in March after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor in a California court case alleging he sent a 10-second video of a sex act to a girl who was in that video.”

Washington was a four-star recruit out of Trinity Christian School in Texas. He had 753 rushing yards and 383 receiving yards in two seasons at Nebraska, with seven touchdowns.