Nebraska makes major decision on Scott Frost

Scott Frost has spent much of the season on the hot seat, but the Nebraska coach will be back in 2022.

The school announced Monday that Frost has agreed to a restructured contract and will return for 2022. Athletic director Trev Alberts cited “incremental progress” that has been made under Frost, adding that he was impressed with how hard the team continues to play despite continued defeats.

“Incremental progress” isn’t a ringing endorsement, and the reality is that this may simply be postponing the inevitable. In all likelihood, Frost’s renegotiated deal is for less money. He gets to keep his job, but the school is on the hook for less money. It could also mean Frost’s buyout, previously $20 million, becomes much more palatable from Nebraska’s point of view. That all would be similar to what Michigan did with Jim Harbaugh prior to this season.

Frost is just 15-27 in four seasons at Nebraska and has yet to take the team to a bowl game. His 5-18 record in one-score games is sometimes cited as evidence that the team is making progress and competing. Until those losses turn into wins, people aren’t really buying that.