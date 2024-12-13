Infamous college football figure has prison sentence commuted

Infamous college football booster Nevin Shapiro was one of the lucky felons to have his prison sentence commuted.

President Joe Biden on Thursday commuted the sentence for 1,499 criminals — a 1-day record for a sitting president of the U.S. One of the people who was on the list was Shapiro.

Shapiro was sentenced in 2011 to 20 years in prison for running a $900 million Ponzi scheme. He was serving his prison sentence until June 2020 when he was sent to a family member’s home due to changes made because of COVID. Now he has had his sentence commuted, which means the sentence will be lessened though his guilty please to two felony charges will stand.

Shapiro, 55, became known in the college football world when he used the riches from his Ponzi scheme to become a major booster for the University of Miami. Shapiro spent millions of dollars supporting Miami’s football team and made payments to numerous Hurricanes players.

Miami’s football and basketball programs were penalized by the NCAA for violations related to Shapiro’s actions, including the loss of scholarships.

Shapiro continues to know how to draw attention to himself. He generated some buzz recently when he declared Miami quarterback Cam Ward and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson would end up with the New York Giants.