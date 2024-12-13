 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, December 13, 2024

Infamous college football figure has prison sentence commuted

December 13, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
A generic college football

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Footballs with the college football playoff logo sit on the field during warmups prior to the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Infamous college football booster Nevin Shapiro was one of the lucky felons to have his prison sentence commuted.

President Joe Biden on Thursday commuted the sentence for 1,499 criminals — a 1-day record for a sitting president of the U.S. One of the people who was on the list was Shapiro.

Shapiro was sentenced in 2011 to 20 years in prison for running a $900 million Ponzi scheme. He was serving his prison sentence until June 2020 when he was sent to a family member’s home due to changes made because of COVID. Now he has had his sentence commuted, which means the sentence will be lessened though his guilty please to two felony charges will stand.

Shapiro, 55, became known in the college football world when he used the riches from his Ponzi scheme to become a major booster for the University of Miami. Shapiro spent millions of dollars supporting Miami’s football team and made payments to numerous Hurricanes players.

Miami’s football and basketball programs were penalized by the NCAA for violations related to Shapiro’s actions, including the loss of scholarships.

Shapiro continues to know how to draw attention to himself. He generated some buzz recently when he declared Miami quarterback Cam Ward and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson would end up with the New York Giants.

Article Tags

Nevin Shapiro
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus